Mackenzie Phillips Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

Mackenzie Phillips Net Worth



What is Mackenzie Phillips’ Net Worth?

Mackenzie Phillips is an American singer and actress who has a net worth of $1 million. Mackenzie Phillips is known for appearing in films and television shows like “American Graffiti,” “One Day at a Time,” and “So Weird.”

She was arrested for drug possession in 2008 and appeared on “Celebrity Rehab” in 2010. In her 2009 book, “High on Arrival”, she accused her father, the late musician John Phillips, of shooting her up with cocaine when she was a young girl. She also alleged she had a consensual sexual relationship with her father over the course of a decade that ended with an abortion.

Early Life

Phillips was born on November 10, 1959 in Alexandria, Virginia. Her parents were John Phillips and Susan Stuart Adams and she one brother – Jeffrey – and several half-siblings – Tamerlane, Bijou, and Chynna. Her father was a singer in the group, The Mamas & the Papas.

The family moved to California when Phillips was a child. She attended Highland Hall Waldorf School in Northridge, California. At the age of 12, Phillips formed a band with three of her classmates. The group was spotted by a casting agent during one of their performances and Phillips was given an audition for a role in the 1973 film, “American Graffiti,” which she landed.

Career

In “American Graffiti,” Phillips was cast as the role of Carol Morrison. Phillips was 13 when “American Graffiti” was released and the film helped launch her into stardom. Her fame further increased throughout the early 1970s. She landed roles in episodes of television shows and films like “Go Ask Alice,” “Movin’ On,” “Miles to Go Before I Sleep,” “Baretta,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “Rafferty and the Gold Dust Twins.”

Phillips was further launched into stardom in 1975 when she was cast as boy-crazy teenager Julie Cooper in the television show, “One Day at a Time.” The CBS show depicted a divorced mother raising two teenage daughters, of whom Phillips was one. Phillips remained on the show throughout its first few seasons but began strugglingly with drug abuse during the late 1970s. Because of this, she was ordered to take a six-week leave from the show but then was ultimately fired in 1980 due to her behavior. She was invited back to the show in 1981 after she completed treatment but she relapsed in 1982 and was again fired. This time, her character was written out of the series.

She then began touring as a singer with a reformed version of The Mamas & The Papas called The New Mamas and The Papas. She toured with the group from the mid 1980s until the early 1990s.

In 1999, Phillips landed the role of a fictional rock star named Molly Phillips on the Disney Channel series, “So Weird.” She also appeared in the 2002 Disney Channel original movie, “Double Teamed.” She additionally appeared in a number of television shows throughout the 2000s including “ER,” Without a Trace,” “7th Heaven,” “Cold Case,” and “Beverly Hills,” and “90210.”

In 2011, she won an Honorary Best Actress at the Female Eye Film Festival in Toronto for her performance in the film, “Peach Plum Pear.” In 2017, she appeared in the rebooted version of “One Day at a Time” and then reprised the role in two episodes in 2019. She also appeared in “Orange Is the New Black” in 2019.

Personal Life

During the third season of “One Day at a Time” in 1977, Phillips was arrested for disorderly conduct. She began to arrive late to set as she was often abusing drugs and alcohol and would sometimes be incoherent upon arrival. After being fired from the show and suffering two almost fatal overdoses, Phillips checked herself into rehab at Fair Oaks Hospital. While she was initially successful, she relapsed into cocaine in 1982. She continued struggling with drug abuse and then began a long-term drug rehab program in 1992 during which she underwent intensive treatment for nine months. However, she has continued to struggle with drug abuse and was arrested in 2008 on charges of cocaine and heroin possession. Her case was dismissed though after she completed a drug diversion program. In 2010, she appeared on the third season of “Celebrity Rehab” and also discussed her continued recovery on “The View” in 2010. In 2016, Phillips began worked at the Breathe Life Healing Center in West Hollywood as a drug rehab counselor.

Phillips has been upfront in her 2009 memoir, “High on Arrival,” about the role her father played in her lifetime troubles with drug addiction. She writes that she was 11 the first time she took cocaine with her father and that he had been the one to inject them. She also discloses in her book, which she later confirmed in interviewed, that she had a sexual relationship with her father which began on the night before her first wedding. She goes on to describe how the relationship had continued until she had became pregnant by her father, after which she got an abortion. Her father’s first and second wives have both denied that such a relationship ever occurred, though other members of the family have come out in support of Phillips’ claims.

Philips has been married twice, first to Jeffrey Sessler, a rock group manager. They were married from 1970 until 1981. She then married guitarist Michael Barakan in 1986. They had a child together named Shane and then divorced in 2000.