Macron Announces New Vaccine Rules in France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced tightening of major anti-coronavirus measures, as viral cases are on the rise in France and the rest of Europe.

In a televised speech, Mr Macron called the trend “worrying” and urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He said people over the age of 65 will now have to take booster shots to qualify for the vaccine “passport” required to gain access to restaurants, museums, long-distance trains and other public places. The new rules will take effect on December 15.

Vaccination is already high in France, where 69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Still, reports of new Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, such as hospital admissions, which Mr Macron called an alarm signal.