Macron Announces New Vaccine Rules in France
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced tightening of major anti-coronavirus measures, as viral cases are on the rise in France and the rest of Europe.
In a televised speech, Mr Macron called the trend “worrying” and urged people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
He said people over the age of 65 will now have to take booster shots to qualify for the vaccine “passport” required to gain access to restaurants, museums, long-distance trains and other public places. The new rules will take effect on December 15.
Vaccination is already high in France, where 69 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Still, reports of new Covid-19 cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, such as hospital admissions, which Mr Macron called an alarm signal.
An average of 40 covid-related deaths a day are being reported by hospitals. That number has risen by 60 per cent in one week, even though it was only a tenth of what it was a year ago when no vaccine was available.
France is the latest European country to experience a resurgence of the virus. Germany has set a record for the number of new cases reported in a single day this month, and Britain is at the center of growth three months after all sanctions were lifted.
The World Health Organization warned last week that Europe was once again at the center of an epidemic and that covid could kill half a million people across the continent in the next few months.
