Macron Answers Covid Vaccine Questions on TikTok and Instagram



In the videos, Mr Macron has attempted to allay concerns and counter falsehoods about vaccines, although it is not clear whether he was answering questions posed by actual social media users.

“If you don’t just do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones,” he said in a video addressed to young people who argue that the vaccine is superfluous for them because they are not. high risk patients. “The vaccine saves lives, the virus kills,” he said in another.

In the latest clip, released on Tuesday, he reminded viewers that vaccines have helped humanity eradicate diseases like smallpox and polio and that, since 2018, 11 different vaccines are already mandatory for children in France.

On mRNA vaccines, the innovative technology used in Pfizer and Moderna’s Covid shots, Macron pointed out that scientific research into the technology dates back decades, and argued that the rapid development of vaccines during the pandemic of Covid-19 was something to celebrate, not viewed with suspicion.

“This is the reality of things and the truth,” he concluded.

Mr Macron’s videos have already been viewed millions of times, but it’s unclear whether his influencing efforts will be enough to win over vaccine skeptics, many of whom are very suspicious of the French government and harbor intense animosity towards it. Mr. Macron himself and his leaders. -low style of governing.

Some commentators on Mr Macron’s videos have asked about the vaccines, others have supported his efforts or even complimented his physical appearance, while detractors have accused him of propaganda and ignoring the concerns of the people. citizens.

“The president’s t-shirt is not going to make him more accessible, younger or more convincing,” Julien Odoul, spokesperson for the far-right Rassemblement national, told Franceinfo on Tuesday.