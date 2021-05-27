Macron Arrives in Rwanda to Turn ‘New Page’ in Relations

Macron Arrives in Rwanda to Turn ‘New Web page’ in Relations



“A typical historical past is now rising,” Mr. Duclert stated. “There have to be equality. Europe can not clarify to Africa what it wants to know. It’s up to Africa to clarify to Europe what it’s doing.”

However the reconciliation can also be the results of extra prosaic calculations by Mr. Macron and Mr. Kagame, two leaders dealing with totally different sorts of pressures in Africa, the place persons are clamoring for extra accountability, at the same time as new and resurgent powers, like China, Russia and Turkey, are more and more outmuscling outdated powers like France.

For Mr. Macron, a political disrupter at house who has sought to reset France’s relations with Africa, the reconciliation quantities to his most profitable try at discovering pals and enterprise companions in new corners of the continent.

However regardless that he stated he didn’t need France “to stay prisoner of our previous” in an interview with the journal Jeune Afrique final November, he has usually discovered that’s precisely the case — embroiled, for instance, in an more and more unpopular, seven-year battle towards Islamism in West Africa that has pressured him to look away from coups in allies, like Mali, and to work with longtime autocrats.

Final month, considered one of France’s most essential allies in the battle, Idriss Déby, who had dominated ruthlessly over Chad since 1990, was killed and changed by his son Mahamat. In a tableau that recalled the unhealthy outdated days of what was often called “Françafrique,” Mr. Macron was the one Western chief to attend the funeral and sat in the entrance row, subsequent to the son, whereas different African leaders sat behind them.

“It’s a sepia picture — Macron all the time tries to wipe away the previous with a magic slate, however France’s historical past in Africa all the time catches up with him,” stated Antoine Glaser, an skilled on France’s relations with Africa and co-author of “The African Entice of Macron.”

Abdi Latif Dahir reported from Nairobi, and Norimitsu Onishi from Paris.