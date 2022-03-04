Macron fears ‘worst is yet to come’ from Putin after tense phone call



After a 90-minute heated call between the two leaders on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he was convinced that “the worst is yet to come” from Russian President Vladimir Putin, the report said.

The call was started by Putin and was clearly more conflicting than previous exchanges with the Russian leader. The two men also spoke on Monday and last Thursday as Macron tried to keep diplomatic channels open.

“Your country will have to pay a high price because it will end up as an isolated country, weak and subject to sanctions for a long time,” Macron said in a phone call, according to his office. He called on Vladimir Putin not to lie to himself.

The Kremlin says Putin has told Macron that his intentions in Ukraine “will be fulfilled in any case.”

According to the Washington Post, Putin told Macron, “The effort to gain time by dragging out the talks will lead to additional requirements for Kiev in our negotiating position.”