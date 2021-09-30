Macy’s sues for blocking Amazon from its longtime billboard space

In the heart of Manhattan, a battle is brewing between old-school department store Macy’s and e-commerce giant Amazon.

Next to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square is a high-visibility billboard. For 60 years, Macy’s has advertised itself on the 2,200-square-foot perch that wraps around the corner of the building, with its star logo prominently displayed against a red background during the annual Thanksgiving Day parade hosted by Macy’s. has gone.

Now Macy’s is suing Amazon to block it from acquiring that prime piece of advertising real estate.

Last week the retail chain filed a lawsuit in New York State Court against Billboard’s owner, Kaufman Realty, claiming the negative effect of allowing a “direct competitor” to promote itself from a block that had long been Macy’s is associated with “will be immeasurable”.

“It is impossible to calculate the damage to Macy’s customer goodwill, image, reputation and brand on billboards to a major online retailer (particularly Amazon) at Macy’s,” Macy’s said in the complaint.