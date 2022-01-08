mad genius robber wants to get married who took girls dead bodies out of grave

We all love to decorate the drawing room of the house. Almost everyone wants the drawing room to look good. But do you know that there was a person who used to bring the dead bodies of girls from the grave and put them in the drawing room after decorating them like dolls. Due to these suspicious activities, when the man’s house was searched, 26 bodies were found there. All these girls were between three and twelve years old.

This incident is of the year 2011 in Nizhny Novgorod city of Russia. But the incident is now in happiness because the person convicted in the case has demanded release. Also said that he wants to get married and settle in Moscow. But now let me tell you what happened in this case at that time?

In fact, when the person who carried out this scary act was caught, he told in the interrogation that he believed that he would bring the girls alive. That is why he brought these dead bodies from the grave and brought them to his house. After this, he was decorated and made to sit on the sofa. The man’s name is Antoly Moskvin, later known as Grave Robber Anatoly Moskvin. In the case, the police had told that he was suffering from some serious mental illness.

The man who carried out the heart-wrenching incident was kept among psychologists for a long time, but each time he kept repeating his earlier claim. After this, he was charged with breaching the sanctity of the graves and sentenced under section 244 of the Russian Panel Code. As per the order, he was kept in a mental hospital.

After the arrest of this man, a video was also publicly released by the local police, in which it was seen that the bodies of the girls were decorated like dolls and kept on the sofa. At the moment, Grave Robber Antoly Maskwin is 55 years old and has sought release, expressing his desire to marry.