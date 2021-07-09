Mad Skills Motocross 2 APK 2.26.3787 for Android – Download



Mad Skills Motocross 2 brings you all the dirt biking fun with added high jumps and proper lines. It’s a straight-line racing game, so you’re not going to use those brakes very often. It’s a pretty simple racing game where you have to punch the gas or brake at the right time to gain speed and successfully tackle obstacles.

This Motocross bike rally game is all about going for the perfect run. Start slowly and gather the skill to learn to land. Once you start playing the Mad Skills Motocross 2 you will keep coming back for one more race. That’s how the game plays it’s all about making and correcting errors.

Playing Mad Skills Motocross 2

For controlling your bike in Mad Skills Motocross 2 you have buttons for brakes and gas on the left and the ability to lean forward or back on the right. The way you tilt your dirt bike is extremely important. Because once in the air it is up to the way you land and how you race through difficult sections that mean the difference between winning and losing.

Leaning your bike front and back will enable you to increase or decrease your speed aswell. But don’t lean too much as it may make you fall over. Leaning back makes you a bit faster while riding on your rear wheel while tackling a hill makes you gain more height. The starting stages of the game will be easy so keep practicing.

Mad Skills Motocross 2 tracks are separated into three difficulty levels from rookie to expert. You’ll need to complete almost all of the races from each level in order to open the intermediate tracks. And then finish most of the intermediate tracks to open the expert level. And keep an eye on the tasks at hand for perfect runs or click here.

Download Mad Skills Motocross 2 now by clicking on the download button. If you are into bike racing games then checkout Bike Racing 3D aswell. Let us know if you liked it by rating and commenting in the comment box.