Madagascar Minister swims for 12 hours after helicopter crashes

A helicopter crashed in the middle of the sea in the African country of Madagascar. Madagascar’s 57-year-old minister saved his life by swimming in the ocean for 12 hours after a helicopter crash. Apart from this, one person left with the minister also saved his life by swimming for 12 hours. According to police and port officials, two security personnel traveling with the minister have also escaped safely.

The head of the port authority, Jean Edmond Randianantena, said the country’s Secretary of State for Police Serge Gail and one of his fellow policemen swam to different lands in the coastal city of Mahmbo on Tuesday morning. A video of 57-year-old minister Gail, who saved his life by swimming, is also being shared on social media in which he is seen lying on a chair in a soldier’s uniform.

In the video, he is also seen saying that the time for my death has not come yet. At the same time, they are also saying that they may be feeling cold but they are not injured. Police Department Minister Serge Gail accompanied by his officers had gone to inspect a cargo ship that had sunk off the northeast coast.

️Le GDI Serge GELLE, un des passagers de l’hélicoptère accidenté hier a été retrouvé sain et sauf ce matin du côté de Mahambo.

️ Les sapeurs sauveteurs de la #4°UPC ont également retrouvé le carcasse de l’hélicoptère au fond de la mer. pic.twitter.com/sP2abwTMwB — Ministère de la Défense Nationale Madagascar (@MDN_Madagascar) December 21, 2021

A cargo ship carrying 130 passengers illegally sank off the northeast coast of Madagascar on Monday. According to initial information, 17 people were reported to have died in this and about 45 people were saved. But later on Tuesday, officials reported the death of 39 people in this accident.

According to a report by the Maritime and River Port Agency, the ship named Francia had left the city of Antanambe in eastern Manara on Monday. Giving information, the Director General of the agency, Jean Edmond Randrianantena, said that the ship was heading south towards the port of Soniarana Ivongo. It is registered as a cargo ship hence it is not authorized to carry passengers. It is believed that the ship sank due to a hole in its hull, he said.