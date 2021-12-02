Madam will also be stunned when you buy Mahindra Bolero from here at half price, read full details

If you want to buy a powerful SUV in a low budget, then know here the complete plan to take Mahindra Bolero home at half price.

Apart from mileage cars in the country’s car sector, the demand for SUVs is also very high, due to which almost every company has launched its car in the SUV segment.

In which today we are talking about Mahindra Bolero, which is very much liked in rural areas of the country, if you buy this Bolero from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 8.71 lakh to Rs 9.70 lakh.

But today we are telling you about this offer in which you can take this car home for just Rs 4.9 lakh.

Today’s offer on this SUV is given by the car sector information website CARDEKHO, which has listed this SUV in its used car section and has kept the price at Rs 4.9 lakh.

According to the information of this car given on the website, its model is 2015 and its ownership is first, this SUV has run 51 thousand kilometers so far and its registration is registered at DL1C RTO office in Delhi.

On purchasing this car, the company will be given a seven-day money-back guarantee with six months warranty, in addition to six months roadside assistance and free RC transfer plan across India, subject to certain conditions.

Loan facility is also being provided for those who have less budget, in which you can make EMI plan to make down payment as per your convenience.

After knowing the details of the offers available on Mahindra Bolero, now you can also know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

Mahindra Bolero is an SUV with a strong body and engine which is also called the ship of the countryside.

Talking about the engine and power of this SUV, it has been given in 1493 cc engine which generates power of 70 bhp and peak torque of 195 Nm and this engine is given with 5 speed gearbox.

Talking about the features of Mahindra Bolero, features like power steering, remote fuel lead opener, low fuel warning light, cup holder on the rear seat have been given.

Talking about the safety features, features like anti-lock braking system, child safety lock, driver side airbag, seat belt warning, anti-theft device have been given in it. Regarding the mileage, the company claims that this Bolero gives a mileage of 16.5 kmpl. Is.