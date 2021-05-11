Madampu Kunjukuttan, National Award-winning writer-actor, passes away aged 81 after COVID-19 complications

Author-actor Madampu Kunjukuttan, who turned as soon as present process medicine for COVID-19 at Thrissur’s Aswini Sanatorium, is not going to be any extra. He handed away on Tuesday, 11 Can also. The writer turned as soon as admitted to the well being heart a pair of days in the past after establishing a fever. His blood check sing confirmed that he turned as soon as coronavirus plug. Reportedly, the 81-year-veteran author turned as soon as affected by quite a few age-connected ailments as neatly.

Kunjukuttan is survived by his two daughters, Haseena Madampu and Jaseena Madampu. His companion Savithri Antharjanam had handed away earlier. The writer turned as soon as born in 1941 on 23 June. His of us had been Sankaran Namboodiri and Savithri Antharjanam of Kiralur village.

Kunjukuttan gained the National Award for Most efficient Screenplay for his movie Karunam by strategy of which he additionally acted together with Biju Menon. Launched in 2000, the movie turned as soon as directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj.

He’s recognized for writing screenplay for a great deal of movies collectively with Desadanam, Gourisankaram, Makalkku, and Saphalam.

Additionally an actor, Kunjukuttan has featured in Agni Nakshatram, Pothenvava, Vadakkumnathan, Chithrashalabham, Karunam, Agnisakshi, Desadanam, and Aswadhamavu.

The author-actor had studied the medicine of elephants referred to as Hasthyaayurvedam and Sanskrit. He additionally served as a temple priest and labored at All India Radio (AIR), Akashvani.

Apart from the National Award, Kunjukuttan turned as soon as the recipient of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and the Sanjayan Award. He additionally gained the Ashdod World Film Award for the Most efficient Screenplay for Parinamam, directed by P Venu.

Kunjukuttan has additionally been a portion of TV displays. He hosted E 4 Elephant with Sreekumar Arookutty.