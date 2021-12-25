Madan Mohan Malviya: Jayanti Vishesh: Mahatma Gandhi had conferred the title of Mahamana on his elder brother Manla, read 10 important things about Malviyaji

Highlights Bapu had given the title of Mahamana to Malviya.

Apart from being a freedom fighter and social reformer, Malviya was also a journalist, lawyer and educationist.

It was Malviya who allowed the use of Hindi in government work.

Mahamana Malviya was born on 25th December 1861 at Prayagraj to the great Sanskrit scholars Pt. Brajnath and Munadevi. He was the fifth child of seven siblings. His father Shrimad Bhagwat used to make a living by listening to stories. His ancestors were from Malwa in Madhya Pradesh. That is why it is called ‘Malviya’. He later adopted the same racist name.



Elementary education

At the age of five, Mahamana Malviya was admitted by his parents to the Pandit Hardev Dharma Jnanopadesh Pathshala for primary education in Sanskrit. After passing the primary examination from here, he was sent to a school run by Vidyavardhini Sabha of Prayag. After this he went to study in the district school of Allahabad. It was here that he started writing poetry under the name of Makrand, which was published in many magazines and people loved it. Then, in 1879, he passed the matriculation examination from the Mayor Central College, now known as Allahabad University. From here the principal of the Harrison School sent him on a scholarship to the University of Calcutta, from where he received his B.A. in 1884. Graduated. After completing his education, he became the first teacher. He then practiced. He was also the editor of a newspaper. In 1915, he founded the Benaras Hindu University. He was the founder of Hindu Mahasabha.

By popularizing the word ‘Satyamev Jayate’, Bapu considered him as his elder brother

Madan Mohan Malviya was given the title of Mahamanav by Mahatma Gandhi. Bapu considered him his elder brother. It was Madan Mohan Mohan Malviya who popularized ‘Satyamev Jayate’, which has now become a national motto and has been carved as a national symbol. Although this sentence was written thousands of years ago in the Upanishads, it is Madan Mohan Malviya’s hand that made it popular. He had used this phrase in the Congress convention of 1918. He was the President of the Congress at that time. Madan Mohan Malviya presided over several Congress conventions. He presided over the Congress sessions of 1909, 1913, 1919 and 1932. Madan Mohan Malviya played a major role in the civil disobedience and non-cooperation movement. Malviya was very optimistic about the independence of the country. He once said, ‘I may not live long and I may be convinced that India is still not independent, but I still hope to see an independent India.’ Madan Mohan Malviya died on 12 November 1946, one year before independence.

10 important things in the life of great man Madan Mohan Malviya

1. Malviya was an expert in advocacy. 170 Indians were sentenced to death in the Chauri-Chaura incident during the British rule, but Mahamana, on the strength of his ability and logic, released 151 people from the gallows.

2. Malviya was one of the founding leaders of the right-wing Hindu Mahasabha. As well as being a freedom fighter and politician, he was also an excellent educator. Mahatma Gandhi was very appreciative of his leadership style.

3. Malviya is known as the founder of Benaras Hindu University (BHU). The university was established by Malviya in 1916. Malviya had traveled from Peshawar to Kanyakumari to fund the construction of the university. He had deposited Rs 1.64 crore.

4. During the non-cooperation movement, Malviya fought hard against the British rule. He encouraged the Swadeshi movement by boycotting British goods.

5. He fought for the rights of Dalits and for a long time to break the shackles of casteism. Due to Malviya’s initiative, Dalits got access to many Hindu temples.

6. In 1911 he left the law and began life as a hermit. However, his sacrifice did not prevent the defeat of the British. He fought a long struggle with Anne Besant and other politicians for the independence of the country.

Read also: Goa Liberation Day: Indian troops overthrow 450 years of Portuguese rule in 36 hours, read history

7. Malviya was the President of Hindustan Times from 1924 to 1946. He was instrumental in launching the Hindi version of this English newspaper, Hindustan. In addition to ‘The Leader’, he edited the Hindi magazines ‘Myrada’ and ‘Abhuday’.

8. The role of Malviyaji in the rise of Hindi is historical. In 1898, he presented various evidences before Sir Anthony McDonnell, Governor of Western Uttar Pradesh and Oudh, in the Devanagari script and Hindi language court. Since then, the language has been used in government work.

9. Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya had donated 1360 acres of land for construction of Banaras Hindu University. It consisted of 11 villages, 70,000 trees, 100 pucca wells, 20 kucha wells, 40 pucca houses, 860 kucha houses, a temple and a dharamshala. Construction of the university began in 1915 with five lakh Gayatri mantras in Japan.

Also read: Lala Lajpat Rai: The story of Sher-e-Punjab, who stunned the British

10. A case of Malviya and Nizam of Hyderabad is very famous during the construction of BHU. When Malviyaji asked the Nizam for financial help, the Nizam said that I do not have money for charity, you can take my shoes. Even after this insult, the humble Malviya did not say anything and started auctioning Nizam’s slippers in the market. When the Nizam found out about this, he felt insulted. He immediately called Malviya and paid a large sum of money.