Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye welcomes first baby with husband Josh Kerr 3 months early: ‘Beautiful, strong’

Maddie & Tae singer Taylor Dye welcomes first baby with husband Josh Kerr 3 months early: ‘Stunning, robust’



Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye is a brand new mother.

The nation music singer welcomed her first youngster — a baby lady — with her husband Josh Kerr on Monday and took to social media to introduce their new bundle of pleasure to the world.

“Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she’s stunning, robust and all the things we now have ever dreamed of,” the pair captioned a set of images that confirmed the untimely new child’s tiny hand and ft. “She determined to be a Capricorn like her daddy.”

“We already cannot look ahead to the day we get to lastly take her house,” the be aware added.

(*3*)

One other picture revealed the new child’s statistics — born at 2:42 p.m., weighing 2 lbs., 5 oz.

Dye and Kerr tied the knot in Feb. 2020 and revealed in November they had been anticipating their first youngster in an Instagram publish.

“Mother and pop baby Kerr is becoming a member of us earthside in spring ’22 and we’re already so deeply in love,” the publish reads. “Swipe to search out out what we’re having!”

Dye had skilled some hiccups throughout her being pregnant and was in the end admitted to the hospital after a routine 24-week checkup.

“In the present day marks 1 month of being within the hospital,” they wrote within the joint social media publish on the time. “T went in for a routine verify up at 24 weeks then we had been instantly admitted and we now have been right here since.”

“Our candy lady is doing nice, she is just a bit extra excited than she is able to be on this planet,” they every continued.

“This hasn’t been straightforward however we’re leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all of your ideas and prayers,” the pair concluded their message.

Reps for the pair didn’t instantly reply to Fox Information’ request for remark.