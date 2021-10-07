‘Maddress’ and ‘The Manor’ review: Infamous women uncover the truth

“Maddress”, a new film directed by Ryan Zaragoza, claims to be “inspired by true events”, like many paranormal thrillers before it. But unlike many of those movies, it’s not borrowing from urban legends or famous ghost stories—it’s based on verifiable atrocities committed against Latina women. “The Manor,” which Amazon is releasing alongside “Maddress” as part of its “Welcome to the Blumhouse” series of horror films, also tells the story of marginalized womanhood, with a septuagenarian protagonist. Though vastly different in setting, both films feature refreshingly rare heroes, yielding spirited – if sometimes moderate – results.

“Madress” takes place in the 1970s, when future mother Diana (Ariana Guerra) moves to an expatriate community with her husband, Beto (Tenoche Huerta). A passionate investigative journalist, Diana is reluctant to leave her native Los Angeles, but when it appears that a sinister force is harming the city’s pregnant Latina women, she finds a wealth of new material. The ensuing investigation catalyzes social tensions between Diana, a light-skinned Mexican American, and her dark-skinned husband that are almost more alluring than mystery. A weak score and some by-the-book camerawork can pull off this urgent story, but what it lacks in Sting, it makes up for with an original script (by Marcella Ochoa and Mario Misione) and a brutally pregnant protagonist who ” Fargo” character Marge Gunderson is proud of.