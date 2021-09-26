Made Hindi medium its strength, became IPS in first attempt, became IAS in second

Vikas Meena, who secured 568 rank in the Civil Services Examination 2017, remains an inspiration for the youth who are preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the dream of becoming an IAS. Let us inform that Vikas Meena, coming from Hindi medium, was selected for IPS in his very first attempt but his dream was to become an IAS. He also fulfilled this dream in his second attempt. Vikas Meena had secured 568th rank in the UPSC exam in 2017.

Vikas Meena left his small village Mahwa in Rajasthan and gave flight to his dreams. Being a Hindi medium, there was definitely a nervousness in his mind to see the rest of the students, but he made this fear his strength and started preparing. After getting the desired success in his second attempt, he became an example of the people.

On the basis of his experiences, Vikas Meena told that what should be kept in mind while giving the exam for the candidates going to take the Prelims (First Stage) exam.

Do not decide in advance how many questions to solve: Build your confidence, and don’t assume that there are so many questions to solve. If the paper is tough then you may get negative marks because of the number of questions already decided. Try setting a range that is 80 to 90 or 95.

Every question is required: Do not underestimate any question in the exam, every question is important. Start filling the OMR sheet well within one and a half hours of the beginning. If any confusing question comes in the exam, mark it and give it time again later. Don’t stop at that. This will enable proper use of time.

Solve the questions like this: Try to solve the questions which you are getting the answer first, and also solve them at the second level, in which you have some doubts.

Take care of the basic things: If it is summer, then dress according to which you are comfortable. Before going to the exam center, keep in mind that you should have all the material, admit card, ID, black pen with you. Fill the roll number in the OMR sheet carefully. Vikas Meena, who succeeded in 2017, says that, stay confident, and try to give your best.

Misconceptions about Hindi: Vikas believes that people have misconceptions about Hindi that if they are through Hindi medium then they will not get success. He said that, you have to work hard for your goal with focus and do not stop till you get success.