Made In India Mercedes Benz S Class launched and its 60 lac cheaper than Imported S Class

Mercedes-Benz has assembled a car in India for the first time. Till now the finished car was imported. The company has introduced two variants of the Ensemble S Class in India.

Mercedes Benz S Class luxury car has now become cheaper by Rs 60 lakh in India. The company has introduced the Made in India luxury car for the first time. This is the reason that now its prices have come down by Rs 60 lakh as compared to earlier (Imported S Class).

Mercedes car assembled for the first time in India

The company has started assembling its cars in India. Earlier these cars used to come to India in the form of CBU (Completely Built Unit), which were taxed heavily. Now Mercedes-Benz is bringing them to India as a Completely Knocked Down unit. CBU means that the entire car is manufactured outside and is imported to India. Whereas in case of Completely Knocked Down unit, companies bring all the parts from outside here. All the parts are assembled in India and the entire unit is made. By doing this, companies get huge tax savings. To assemble at the local level, companies have to set up plants here, which generates employment.

Made In India Mercedes S-Class Launched in Two Variants

The company has launched two variants of the Ensemble S Class in India. The first variant is the S350d, whose ex-showroom price is now Rs 1.57 crore. The ex-showroom price of the second variant S450 4MATIC is Rs 1.62 crore.

Compete with BMW 7 Series and Audi A8

In June this year, the company introduced the imported model of the S-Class, priced at Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 2.19 crore, respectively. The price of new generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class made in India cars S350d and S450 4MATIC are priced at Rs.60 Lakh and Rs.55 Lakh respectively. In the Indian market, the Mercedes S-Class competes with luxury cars like BMW’s 7 Series and Audi A8.

Let us tell you that the S-Class is the flagship sedan of Mercedes-Benz. Only the long wheelbase version of this sedan is available in India. The sedan is 5,289 mm long, 21099 mm wide and 1503 mm high. The wheelbase of the S-Class available in India is 3216 mm.

Massage facility on the back seat

Mercedes’ new S-Class is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. It features a 9-speed automatic transmission. In the rear seat, the company has given the facility to tilt the seat from massage to its own accord. The rear seat also has a separate screen for entertainment. To help the driver, many new features have been given in the S-Class. These have been named Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).