made in india smartphone micromax in 2b launched price 7999 know specifications camera

Indian mobile company Micromax has launched a new smartphone in India, named Micromax In 2b. It is a budget phone and has a dual camera setup on the back panel and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. This smartphone of Micromax will compete with the phones of many Chinese brands. This phone is an upgrade variant of Micromax In 1b, which was launched last year.

Micromax In 2b : Price and Sale

Micromax In 2b has been launched in India in two variants. In this, the first variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which costs Rs 7999. It has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which costs Rs 8999. This phone comes in Black, Blue and Green colours. This phone can be purchased from the company’s official site and from Flipkart. The first sale of this phone will start from 12 noon on 6th August.

Micromax In 2b: Specifications

Micromax In 2b is a dual sim phone and it works on Android 11 OS. This phone has a waterdrop notch and a 6.52-inch HD Plus display. This phone works on Unisoc T610 octa-core processor. It comes with up to 6 GB and up to 64 GB of internal storage. It can accommodate microSD card up to 256 GB.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and the company claims that the battery is capable of delivering 160 hours of music playback, up to 20 hours of web browsing, 15 hours of video streaming and 50 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Micromax In 2b: Camera

Micromax In 2b has a dual camera setup on the back panel, in which the primary camera is 13 megapixels. The secondary camera is of 2 megapixels. Talking about camera features, it has features like Night Mode, Background Portrait, Beauty Mode, Motion Photo, Play and Pause Video Shoot and Full HD Recording. A 5 megapixel selfie camera has been given on the front.





