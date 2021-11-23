made in India SUV car Has tremendous safety features, got five stars in the global safety test

The Global NCAP car crash test of Mahindra XUV7oo was conducted in Germany. Where this SUV scored 16.03 out of 17 in Adult Safety and 41.66 out of 49 in Child Safety.

Mahindra XUV7oo SUV has got a 5 star rating in the Global Safety Rating. The XUV7oo has received 5 stars for adult car safety and 4 stars for child car safety in the Global NCAP Car Crash Rating. Let us tell you that this is the first SUV in the current 7 seater SUV in India, which has got the highest rating for safety features. Commenting on the car crash rating, a Mahindra & Mahindra official said that the XUV7oo got 57.69 out of 66 in adult and child safety ratings. In this context, the XUV7oo has emerged as the safest SUV in the 7 seater option. Let us know how the Global NCAP Car Crash Test is done.

Car crash test done in Germany A Mahindra & Mahindra official said that the Global NCAP car crash test of the XUV7oo was conducted in Germany. Where this SUV scored 16.03 out of 17 in Adult Safety and 41.66 out of 49 in Child Safety. At the same time, he said that no 7 seater SUV in India has got these ratings yet.

How is crash test done? , To test the safety features in SUVs, sedans and hatchback cars, crash tests like Frontal Impact, Run Off Road, Pedestrian, Rear End are conducted from time to time. In which the dummy is kept inside the vehicle and the injuries sustained on the dummy during the vehicle crash are analyzed. Only after that a vehicle is rated in a crash test. Let us tell you that during the crash test the dummy of the driver, co-passenger, children and other adults are kept inside the vehicle. In India, car crash tests are conducted in Indore, Pune, Manesar and Chennai.

Price of Mahindra XUV 7oo – The new Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in two main options – MX and AX. In this case, the prices of the SUV will start from ₹ 11.99 lakh for the MX series (MT, petrol, 5-seater) and ₹ 13.99 lakh (all ex-showroom, India) for the AX series (MT, petrol, 5-seater). Mahindra will also offer an optional luxury pack with the AX7 automatic (both petrol and diesel) at a premium of Rs 1.8 lakh and an optional AWD variant for the AX7 diesel automatic at an extra cost of Rs 1.3 lakh. However, these prices will be applicable only for the first 25,000 bookings. The detail prices are mentioned in the table below.

Seating options of Mahindra XUV 7oo – The XUV7oo SUV comes in both 5 and 7-seater options. A 5-seater layout is standard in the entry-level MX series. As far as the AX series is concerned, the AX3 variant also gets a 5-seat layout as standard, but those buying the diesel manual option will be able to upgrade to a 7-seat layout. As far as the AX5 trim is concerned, here too there is a 5-seater layout by default. However, customers buying a petrol manual, diesel manual or diesel automatic can upgrade to the 7-seater layout. The top-end AX7 series, as well, gets a 7-seater layout as standard.