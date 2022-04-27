Madeleine Albright to be honored by world leaders, DC elite



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

World leaders and elites in US political and foreign policy are preparing to pay tribute to the late Madeleine Albright, a child refugee from war-torn Europe who became America’s first female Secretary of State.

Led by President Joe Biden and predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, who chose Albright as her top diplomat and the highest-ranking woman in the US government at the time, about 1,400 mourners will gather Wednesday to celebrate her life and achievements. At Washington National Cathedral.

Madeleine Albright died of cancer at the age of 84

Albright, 84, who died of cancer last month, called for mourning from around the world who welcomed his support for democracy and human rights. In addition to the current and former presidents, the service will be attended by at least three of his successors as Secretary of State, along with other current and former cabinet members, foreign diplomats, lawmakers and a few others who knew him.

Biden, Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are all scheduled to pay their respects at the service, while current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and John Kerry will be in attendance. Other top officials are expected to be Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, CIA Director Bill Burns and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Presidents of Georgia and Kosovo and senior officials from Colombia, Bosnia and the Czech Republic will be in attendance, as well as foreign dignitaries.

Albright was born in Czechoslovakia at the time, but his family fled twice, first from the Nazis and then from Soviet rule. They ended up in the United States, where he studied at Wellesley College and joined the Democratic Party’s foreign policy circle to become ambassador to the United Nations. Clinton elected him Secretary of State for a second term in 1996.

Although never in line for the presidency because of his foreign birth, Albright was universally acclaimed for breaking the glass ceiling, even by his political opponents.

As a Czech refugee who saw the horrors of both Nazi Germany and Iron Curtain, he was no pigeon. He played a leading role in pressuring the Clinton administration to engage militarily in the Kosovo conflict. “My mentality is Munich,” he often said, referring to the German city where Western allies abandoned his homeland to the Nazis.

Lawmakers remember Madeleine Albright’s ‘significant’ legacy after her death: ‘Americans lived beyond their dreams’

As Secretary of State, Albright played a key role in persuading Clinton to go to war against Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic in 1999 for his treatment of Kosovo Albanians. Bosnian medicine. NATO’s intervention in Kosovo was eventually called “Madeleine War.”

He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for Cuba.

In 2012, Obama awarded Albright the Presidential Medal of Independence, the highest civilian honor in the country, and his life is an inspiration to all Americans.

Marie Jana Korbel was born in Prague on May 15, 1937. She was the daughter of Joseph Korbel, a diplomat. The family was Jewish and had converted to Roman Catholicism when he was 5 years old. Three of his Jewish grandparents died in the concentration camp

Albright was an internationalist whose outlook was partly shaped by his background. His family fled Czechoslovakia when the Nazis occupied their country in 1939, and he spent years of the war in London.

After the war, when the Soviet Union occupied large parts of Eastern Europe, his father moved the family to the United States. They settled in Denver, where his father taught at the University of Denver. One of Korbel’s best students was Rice, who later succeeded her daughter as secretary of state.

Albright graduated from Wellesley College in 1959. He worked as a journalist and later studied international relations at Columbia University, where he earned a master’s degree in 1968 and a PhD. In 1976. He then entered politics and at that time was a male-dominated world of foreign policy professionals.