Madeleine McCann abduction suspect claims to have alibi: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The initial suspect in the abduction of Madeleine McCann has an alibi claiming she was not at the scene of her disappearance 15 years ago.

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gary McCain, were on vacation in Priya da Luz, Portugal, with their three children, including Madeleine and twins Shawn and Amelie, when Madeleine was picked up from her bed on May 3, 2007. The family was there A ground floor apartment.

In 2020, German police named Christian Brookner, 45, a convicted child molester and drug dealer, as a suspect in the disappearance of the 3-year-old, although Bruikner, a German citizen, continues to deny involvement in the case.

In fact, the convicted felon claimed he had sex with a woman in his camper van on the night of May 3, miles before Madeleine’s abduction, before taking the woman to an airport in Faro, according to Sky News.

Madeleine McCann, a British girl still missing after 15 years

He further added that the woman he was with at the time, whose name he could not remember, would back up his statements, Sky News reported.

Bruikner is currently being held in a German prison for drug offenses. Priya da Luz is also serving a seven-year sentence for raping a 72-year-old American woman in 2005.

Madeleine McCann: Portuguese Prosecutors Identify Suspect in Missing Girl’s Investigation

Last month, Portuguese prosecutors formally charged the latest suspect in the investigation. They did not name the suspect under Portuguese privacy law, but said they were acting at the request of German authorities and in coordination with British investigators.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Olters, who is leading an investigation with Portuguese and British authorities, told Sky News that if Bruikner had a valid alibi that could free him, he would share it with authorities.

“So far he hasn’t told us anything, he hasn’t given us any alibi,” Olters told the outlet. So, we can work on the evidence we have found so far in our investigation. And there was nothing that he did to cause it. “

Madeleine McCann has broken the silence for the suspect investigation

Kate and Gary McCann issued a statement Tuesday marking the 15th anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.

“This year marks the fifteenth anniversary of the last visit to Madeleine. It does not seem difficult but easy. It is a long time,” they wrote in a joint statement posted on Facebook. “A lot of people talk about the need to ‘stop’. It always feels like a weird word. Regardless of the outcome, Madeleine will always be our daughter and a really horrible crime has happened. These things will remain.”

They continued: “While it is true that uncertainty creates weakness; knowledge and certainty give strength and for this reason we need answers, essential for truth. We are grateful to the United Kingdom, the Portuguese and the ongoing work and commitment. Efforts will yield results and bring us the answers. “

The parents also thanked the supporters for their good wishes.

Gadget Clock’ Rebecca Rosenberg and the Associated Press contributed to this report.