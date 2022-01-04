Madhubala actress drashti dhami tested corona positive says facing corona wave

In the midst of the third wave of Corona, many celebs of TV and film are constantly falling prey to this disease. After producer Ekta Kapoor, now Madhubala fame Drishti Dhami has informed that she has become Kovid positive. Actress Drishti Dhami has written a post on Instagram and informed that she has become a victim of Corona.

Drishti Dhami has told through a post that she has been hit by the third wave of Corona. Drishti Dhami also told which symptoms of corona she is facing more. Also, Drashti Dhami has shared a picture of a beautiful corner of her house. After being infected with Corona, Drashti Dhami is quarantined at home and is taking good care of her health.

Drashti Dhami has shared a picture of a window on her Instagram. Vicks, medicines, chocolates and flowers are kept next to this window. Along with this, an iPad is also kept on the table. Drishti Dhami is watching The Empire Series in this iPad. Giving information about Kovid, Drashti Dhami has written in the caption that some good things are present with me to fight the third wave. Luckily I can smell these flowers.

I can enjoy chocolate. rely on blessings. Now accepting love and good food. Nakuul Mehta, Karan Grover and Karishma Tanna have also given a lovely message to Drishti Dhami for her speedy recovery. Let us tell you that Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mrinal Thakur, Nora Fatehi Kovid have been infected before Drishti Dhami in the entertainment industry.

