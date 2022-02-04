Madhubala’s elder sister Kaneez abandoned by her family at the age of 96 horrible torture | Madhubala’s elder sister Kaneez was thrown out of the house by the daughter-in-law

didn't even have money The distant member told Kaneez ji's daughter Parveez that her 96-year-old mother was coming alone from New Zealand. Parveez lives in Bandra and was shocked when she got this information. She was in Palghar away from Mumbai at that time and hurriedly reached back to Mumbai. When she reached the airport to pick up her mother, she was told that her mother did not even have the money to get the RTPCR done. Parveez sent some money to the officials. Went to New Zealand 18 years ago It is worth noting that Kaneez Balsara, along with her husband had shifted to New Zealand 17-18 years ago. Her son Farooq lived there and she could not live without him. Farooq also loved his mother very much, so when he shifted to New Zealand, he took his parents along with him. He used to work in the Correction Department of New Zealand. And he was a respected man. His wife Samina did not like her mother-in-law. daughter-in-law and children always tortured Even when the whole family reached New Zealand, there was no change in Samina's actions. She did not even cook food for Kaneez ji. Farooq used to get food for his parents from a nearby hotel. Farooq and Sameena have a daughter who is married in Australia but she too was not much attached to her grandmother Kaneez ji. Kaneez ji's grandson – granddaughter also came to the airport to drop her with her mother Samina.

Sister is shocked too

Parveez tells that she used to go to New Zealand regularly to meet her mother. Sometimes twice a year. But she was not able to go here for five years because she was also old and her oxygen level started decreasing in flight. Madhubala’s younger sister Madhur Bhushan also told Times of India that I was shocked to know that my elder sister Kaneez Balsara has been treated like this.

It hasn’t been a month since the death of the son.

Kaneez ji’s daughter Parveez told that her sister-in-law Samina did not respect her parents earlier and now her torture must have increased as on 8 January her brother, Sameena’s husband and Kaneez ji’s son Farooq passed away. Not even a month passed and Samina threw her husband’s mother Kaneez ji out of the house.

I am hungry as soon as I return to India

When Kaneez ji met her daughter Parveez in Mumbai, the first thing she said was – son you know, Farooq is dead. I am coming to put him in the grave. I am very hungry can I have anything to eat? Parveez took the mother home, bathed her and then fed her. Parveez told that after this he called Samina but Samina doesn’t mind.

single woman made such a big journey

Had it mattered, Samina had not made a 96-year-old woman sit alone in the flight. That flight started from Auckland and then came to Mumbai via Singapore, Bangkok, Colombo. Parveez is surprised that in such a long journey, even the airlines did not pay attention to how such an old lady was traveling alone. Especially in the time of covid.

