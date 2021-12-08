Madhur Dixit unveils first season recap video of Sushmita Sen ‘Aarya’! Madhur Dixit unveils first season recap video of Sushmita Sen ‘Aarya’!

Arya Season 2 directed by Ram Madhvani is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. When the first season of this Sushmita Sen starrer action drama came out, it was very much liked and accordingly the spectacular trailer of Season 2 and the corresponding Season 2 trailer has been released recently. And now, the multitalented actress Madhuri Dixit takes us back to the highlights of the first season of Aarya!

Madhuri Dixit has captivated millions of viewers with her acting prowess and boundless beauty. His narration about the first season has made all fans aware of the curiosity that he experienced in the first season.

“Aarya 2” will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from 10th December! Sushmita Sen has prepared a lot for this season. If we look at the first season, then this season is going to be a big blast.

Sushmita Sen made her comeback with Arya and after a long time she became a part of a project. How much love the fans give to Arya, only time will tell. Right now you have a look at the recap video released by Madhuri Dixit..

english summary Bollywood Actress Madhur Dixit unveils first season recap video of Sushmita Sen ‘Aarya’! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 13:12 [IST]