Madhuri Dixit backs Karan Nath in Bigg Boss OTT: Bigg Boss ott Madhuri Dixit supports Karan Nath in his game The latter seems grateful

The game of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ is getting more exciting day by day. Apart from the general public, celebrities have also started taking interest in it. Madhuri Dixit has also shown interest in ‘Bigg Boss’ and has backed her favorite contestant Karan Nath in the show.

Congratulating Karan, Madhuri Dixit wrote on her Twitter handle, ‘All the best for Karan Nath’ Bigg Boss OTT ‘.



Karan Nath could not overcome the joy of Madhuri’s support and wrote a heartfelt emoji on his Instagram story, ‘Grateful’

At the same time, actor Shakti Kapoor also supported Karan Nath and shared the video on his Instagram account:



Karan Nath is the son of Rikku Rakesh Nath, better known as Rikku in the film industry. Rakesh Nath was the highest casting director in the 90s and was Madhuri Dixit’s manager for almost 28 years. It is said that Rakesh Nath had a hand in making Madhuri Dixit a superstar. He had managed Madhuri Dixit’s fame in accounts for more than two decades.

Since then, Madhuri has also been close to Karan Nath. Karan also calls her Didi. Karan Nath started his acting career as a child artist. He was seen in the movie ‘Mr. India’. He later acted as a protagonist in ‘Yeh Dil Aashiqana’ and ‘Pagalpan’. This time he is gathering discussion in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. He has had quarrels with Pratik Sahajpal to Zeeshan, but his game is being loved.

