Madhuri Dixit, Her Husband Sriram Nene Are Proud Parents As Son Arin Graduates From Class of 2021





Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene are ‘proud mother and father’ as their son Arin Nene has ‘graduated from highschool with flying colors’. On Sunday, Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a video from her son’s highschool commencement day, which happened just about. Within the video, the actor will be seen getting her son prepared for commencement in a inexperienced commencement cape and cap. As he graduates, he throws his commencement cap within the air as he jumps with happiness. Additionally Learn – Madhuri Dixit to Carry out Mujra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi? Right here’s All You Have to Know

Sharing an extended notice, she wrote, “A proud second for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from highschool with flying colours. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We recognize how exhausting this 12 months has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, power, exhausting work, and focus to rise above the state of affairs and succeed. So, observe your ardour and perceive that sooner or later you’ll have the ability to make a distinction, use it properly. Wishing you success in all the pieces you do. Love you all the time.” Additionally Learn – Madhuri Dixit Sparkles in a Yellow Lehenga, Retains it Easy For Eid Festivities | See Pics

Watch Video Right here:

Final week, Sriram Nene additionally shared the same image with son Arin and wrote, “Sneak peek, proper. So proud! Due to ASB and all of the lecturers and everybody!”

Presently, Madhuri Dixit is staying in Mumbai along with her husband Sreeram Nene and two sons – Arin and Raayan. In the meantime, on the work entrance, she will probably be subsequent seen in a Netflix movie produced by Karan Johar. She additionally has Karan Johar-directorial Takht in her pipeline. Final 12 months, she launched her first single titled Candle. She can be seen at the moment as one of the judges on the dance actuality present, Dance Deewane 4. She was final seen in Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.