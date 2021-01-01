Madhuri Dixit is crying: Dance maniac 3 Madhuri Dixit and Bharti Singh got emotional after watching Hardik’s performance

Judge Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia of dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane 3’ got emotional over the performance of ‘Love Special’ episode. Surprisingly, not only the judge of the show but also the host of the show Bharti Singh was seen wiping her tears after seeing the performance. The emotional video of the show from the judge to the host is going massively viral on social media.

From the show’s host to the judge, it got emotional

A video has been shared from the channel’s official Twitter handle. In this video, Rupesh Soni and Saddam Sheikh, the contestants of ‘Dance Diwane 3’ are seen performing. In this special performance, the contestants are seen narrating the relationship between a beggar and his dog through their dance. The video shows a lot about their struggles for survival, their care and concern for each other and their relationship.

Romantic dance with Shahnaz Gill contestant



This ‘Love Special’ episode will air over the weekend. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill will also be seen in the area. Earlier, a promo video of the show was shared. In which Shahnaz is seen doing a romantic dance with contestant Piyush Gurbhale on the super hit song ‘Pahli Njar Mein’ from the movie ‘Race’. Seeing Piyush and Shahnaz dancing, Siddharth is also seen reacting very nicely.