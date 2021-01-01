Madhuri Dixit Mirabai Chanu gets emotional: Madhuri Dixit and Mirabai Chanu can’t hold back tears
Eat pizza with competitors
At the same time, Mirabai also eats pizza with the contestants during a light moment. Let me tell you, Chanu said in an interview that he had a craving for pizza after his success in the Olympics. Mirabai could not hold back her tears as she remembered the struggles of her life, after which her host Bharti Singh took care of her.
Mirabai is a fan of Madhuri Dixit
After being invited to the show, Chanu had said, ‘I am very happy that I have been invited by the dance maniac. I never thought I would come to this show and meet Madhuri Dixit. I’m a big fan of it. I also love to dance. This was a great surprise for the dance crazy team.
Message to contestants
Chanu further said, ‘The team ordered pizza for me, which I really enjoyed. My message to the contestants is that they should give their best. The fruit of hard work. Keep working hard and make India proud.
Gunjan is Mirabai’s favorite contestant
According to Mirabai, Gunjan is her favorite contestant and she watches all their performances. The special section will also feature former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, the first Indian swordsman to qualify for the Olympics, Bhavani Devi and wrestler Priya Malik.
