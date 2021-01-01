Madhuri Dixit Mirabai Chanu gets emotional: Madhuri Dixit and Mirabai Chanu can’t hold back tears

Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics, recently came to celebrate the Independence Day of the dance reality show ‘Dance Diwane’. Meanwhile, she became emotional with Madhuri Dixit.

A new promo of the episode has surfaced in which the show’s judge Madhuri Dixit shed tears after hearing the story of the widow of a soldier who was martyred in the Pulwama attack. Not only Madhuri, Mirabai also gets emotional when a woman remembers the moment her husband was martyred.



Eat pizza with competitors

At the same time, Mirabai also eats pizza with the contestants during a light moment. Let me tell you, Chanu said in an interview that he had a craving for pizza after his success in the Olympics. Mirabai could not hold back her tears as she remembered the struggles of her life, after which her host Bharti Singh took care of her.

Mirabai is a fan of Madhuri Dixit

After being invited to the show, Chanu had said, ‘I am very happy that I have been invited by the dance maniac. I never thought I would come to this show and meet Madhuri Dixit. I’m a big fan of it. I also love to dance. This was a great surprise for the dance crazy team.



Message to contestants

Chanu further said, ‘The team ordered pizza for me, which I really enjoyed. My message to the contestants is that they should give their best. The fruit of hard work. Keep working hard and make India proud.

Gunjan is Mirabai’s favorite contestant

According to Mirabai, Gunjan is her favorite contestant and she watches all their performances. The special section will also feature former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, the first Indian swordsman to qualify for the Olympics, Bhavani Devi and wrestler Priya Malik.

