Madhuri Dixit Nagma To Deepika Padukone These Actress Were In Love With Indian Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly Ajay Jadeja Yuvraj Singh

The news of the love of many Bollywood actresses and star cricketers has been making a lot of headlines. From Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly, the names of many players are included in this list.

The news of the relationship between Indian cricketers and Bollywood actresses is not new. From Rekha till the time of Deepika Padukone, there have been many such actresses whose names have been associated with cricketers. There have been many cricketers who fell in love with actresses even after getting married.

The names of many cricketers are included in this list from Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly. However, there was never any news of love from the Master Blaster side. But an actress was definitely crazy in his love. The biggest name that is in this list is Madhuri Dixit, who is called Dhak-Dhak Girl. Let us tell you about such pairs one by one.

Sachin Tendulkar – Shilpa Shirodkar

The name of Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, was also associated with model and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar. Sachin was not married at that time. The major reason for these closeness was that both of them were Marathi and belonged to the same culture. However, later Sachin had termed the news of his affair as false.

Sourav Ganguly – Nagma

Sourav Ganguly and Nagma’s love story made a lot of headlines. Sourav was already married at that time. The two met during the 1999 Cricket World Cup. When the closeness between the two increased, Ganguly’s married life also started getting affected. Later, Saurav parted ways with Nagma and the two broke up.

Ajay Jadeja – Madhuri Dixit

The discussions about the love of Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit and handsome Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja were also famous. The love of both had made a lot of headlines. Ajay Jadeja and Madhuri met on the shoot of the cover of a magazine. But the matter between the two deteriorated when Ajay’s name came in the match-fixing case. After that both their paths parted.

Kim Sharma – Yuvraj Singh

The love of star cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Mohabbatein fame Kim Sharma, popularly known as Sixer King, also made a lot of headlines. The two dated for almost four years and the matter had even reached their marriage. But suddenly both of them broke up in the year 2007. According to the reports, Kim-Yuvraj’s relationship was not much liked by his mother Shabnam Singh.

Deepika Padukone – Yuvraj Singh

Although Yuvraj Singh’s name was associated with many actresses, but after Kim Sharma, the relationship between him and Deepika Padukone made headlines the most. Both were spotted together on many occasions. From here the news of dating of both also got air. But these news soon disappeared too.

Amrita Singh as Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri, considered India’s handsome cricketer, came into Amrita Singh’s life after the breakup with Sunny Deol. The love of both of them had grown so much that the news of their engagement also came in the headlines. However, Ravi later called off this engagement with Sara Ali Khan’s mother Amrita as she wanted to work in films even after marriage.

Suresh Raina – Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan’s name was associated with Suresh Raina. Shruti was also seen many times supporting Suresh Raina’s team Chennai Super Kings. However, later Suresh Raina had put a full stop, dismissing these reports in a tweet.

Kapil Dev – Sarika

Captain Kapil Dev, who made the country a world champion for the first time, had his heart on Sarika. The two met at a party. According to the reports, both were quite serious for each other. Kapil also took Sarika to Punjab to meet his family. However, later Kapil changed his mind and after breaking up with Sarika, he took the hand of his former girlfriend Romi Bhatia.