Madhuri Dixit offers 5 Lakh Rupees Check to Shagufta Ali on behalf of the Dance Deewane 3 team | Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit extended a helping hand, gave a check of ₹ 5 lakh to Shagufta

New Delhi: It is said that good and bad times do not always stay with everyone. Actress Shagufta Ali, who has been entertaining the audience through Bollywood films and TV shows for a long time, has been struggling with financial problems for some time now. He had told that his financial condition is so bad that he has nothing left to sell now.

Rohit Shetty helped

Recently, Rohit Shetty had helped Shagufta financially and now on the sets of Dance Deewane Season 3, Madhuri Dixit gave a check of Rs 5 lakh to the actress for her financial help. Tried to help. The makers have released the promo video of the show in which she comes on the Shagufta stage and tells how she has spent a wonderful time in the industry.

Shagufta narrated the story of pain

She told that she has been working hard and diligently in the last several years, but then due to diabetes, first the legs and then the eyes stopped supporting her. Shagufta told that on the one hand she is struggling with financial problems, from above she does not have money left for treatment. Hearing the story of Shagufta, everyone present there appeared to be emotional. Bharti Singh hugged him and Madhuri Dixit came on stage and handed over a check of Rs 5 lakh in Shagufta’s hand.

Madhuri gave a check of 5 lakhs

Madhuri Dixit said, ‘On behalf of the dance junkie, we would like to do something for you. And on his behalf, I want to give you this check of Rs 5 lakh. Hearing this, Shagufta started crying on the set itself and she said that thank you very much. I don’t have any words yet. Anil Kapoor and Dharmesh, sitting on the judges’ chair, welcomed Madhuri’s move with applause.

read this also-

Elder son and daughter-in-law will leave Anupama’s house! Kavya and Ba will grow closer

Hina Khan’s mother beat her up with slippers! The reason revealed in the video

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to