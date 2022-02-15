Madhuri Dixit said on The Kapil Sharma Show – If someone flirts then comes the memory of Dr. Nene

Kapil said that Madhuri is the first such actress whose crowd used to gather even on cough.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is very popular not only in India but also abroad. Every episode of the show is special in itself. A double dose of laughter is also going to be available in the upcoming episodes. The team of ‘The Game in Attendance’ Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and Lakhvir Saran and Muskaan Jaffrey are coming to grace the show. Sony TV has shared the promo of the upcoming episode.

In the promo, Kapil Sharma is seen praising Madhuri in his own style. Kapil is telling Madhuri that even though the boys did not have money in their college days, but they definitely kept Madhuri’s photo in their purse.

Kapil will further say that when boys flirt with girls by hitting them with flowers, they feel special, they think she is Madhuri. Kapil further said that Madhuri is the first actress whose cough used to gather crowds.

Kapil will ask Madhuri how does she feel when so many people try to flirt with her. To which Madhuri gave a funny reply. The actress said that in such a situation, I only remember Dr. Nene (Madhuri’s husband). Hearing him, all the people sitting there start laughing.

After this, it was seen in the promo that Krushna Abhishek, Jackie Shroff and Chandan Prabhakar become ‘Devdas’. Sharing the video, Sony TV wrote- ‘This weekend the team will have unlimited fun with the cast of ‘Fame Game’ and Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit will increase everyone’s heart beat.’

Let us tell you that Madhuri Dixit is making her digital debut for the first time through ‘The Fame Game’. This web series is going to come on 25 February. Earlier, Madhuri Dixit was seen in Abhishek Varman’s film ‘Kalank’. It also featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.