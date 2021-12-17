Madhuri Dixit says Anupam Kher will be inspiration for upcoming Actors! Madhuri Dixit said such a big deal about Anupam Kher, fans will be happy!

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit’s relationship goes back several decades. During this, both of them have done many films together, and the special thing is that both of them have been given a lot of love by the audience. Not only this, many fans are waiting to see them together once again. Taking this desire of the fans even more, Madhuri recently visited Anupam’s acting academy ‘Actor Prepares’, which has been informed by veteran actor Anupam Kher on his social media.

Along with this, Anupam Kher has shared a video on a social media in which she has reached Madhuri Dixit’s acting school and both are talking to each other and in many things they have done many big films with each other. Refreshing memories. With these memories, Madhuri Dixit said a big thing that Anupam Kher is an inspiration for the coming generation in the Bollywood film industry and he has learned a lot from Anupam Kher in his acting career.

Along with this, Madhuri Dixit also thanked Anupam Kher and said that Anupam Kher has contributed a lot to the place he is at today. Sharing this video, Anupam Kher wrote that respected @MadhuriDixit! It was amazing to have you visit our school @actorprepares!! We are very happy and feel extremely honored!

We both did a great job together. Thank you for your kindness, warmth, appreciation and generosity! Hope to work with you again soon!! Not only this, he not only praised Madhuri’s acting through the video but also told that Madhuri works a lot on herself as an artist and due to which Madhuri is still away from the Bollywood industry for so long. is connected.

Along with this, Anupam Kher also said in praise of Madhuri that everyone has seen Madhuri as an artist on screen, but he has seen her hard work behind Madhuri reaching that screen and which she appreciates. After this Madhuri says, “Coming here has come as a big surprise for me. We have done many films together.

Apart from doing many films like Tezaab, Khel, Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Beta, Dil, Mohre, we are still connected to each other and are working hard even today.” Extending, Madhuri says, “Anupam Kher is a huge inspiration for the upcoming actors. It is a big deal in itself that you are giving the gift of the best artists to the new generation.

I like your point a lot. One thing that makes you stand out is that you are very kind and give a long time to the academy. It is not easy to carve someone, as I am also busy with dance with Madhuri, so that I can give something great to the learners.”

Anupam completes this saying, “Whenever you teach something to someone, you get to learn a lot during that time and it definitely works for you.” Many big films Anupam Kher and Madhuri Dixit together Anupam Kher and Madhuri Dixit have done many big films together. In which son There are big films like Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which people have liked a lot and even today people are keen to watch these films.

