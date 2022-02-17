Madhuri Dixit shares her undercover day in a theater, on The Kapil Sharma Show. Madhuri Dixit shares her experience of sneaking into theater on The Kapil Sharma Show

Madhuri Dixit will be seen as a special guest on The Kapil Sharma Show this Sunday. The Kapil Sharma Show will have a lot of fun with Madhuri Dixit and all the cast of the Fame Game series. During this, Madhuri told how she had secretly reached the theater to watch her film. Along with Madhuri, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Laxveer Saran and Muskan Jaffrey will be seen on Kapil’s show adding a touch of comedy. Amidst all the conversation, the arrival of ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ Madhuri Dixit made the Kapil Show as fun, fun and frolic as ever.

During a discussion, Kapil told how he had seen the film in a theater in Amritsar a year after the release of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’. He had a lot of fun at that time, as there was a different atmosphere in the theatre, where in every song, chili lights were lit around the big screen.

Hearing this, Madhuri Dixit said, ‘Now that atmosphere is not there’ and at that time he used to watch movies secretly with the audience. He also narrated a funny anecdote from those days. Madhuri said, “Everyone was telling me how popular the song ‘Ek Do Teen’ has become and how fun it is to see it on the big screen in the theatre. So I decided that I will also go and watch it in theatres.I went to Chandan Cinema, which is a single screen theatre.

I personally wanted to experience how the crowd reacts. We went inside and sat down. I was wearing a burqa. I was waiting to sing ‘Ek Do Teen’ and as soon as this song started, we were sitting on the front row seat and people from behind were tossing coins towards the screen, which were falling on our heads.

