Madhuri Dixit son Ryan donates his hair to cancer society, The actress shared video See

Madhuri Dixit has shared a video of her son in which he is seen getting his long hair cut.

Actress Madhuri Dixit and Dr Sriram Nene’s son Ryan has donated his long hair to cancer victims. On the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day (November 7), Ryan donated his hair to the Cancer Society. Madhuri Dixit has shared a video of her son in which he is seen getting his long hair cut.

Sharing the video, Madhuri told that she is feeling very proud. Madhuri wrote in the caption of the video, ‘On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I want to share something very special. Ryan was heartbroken to see so many people going through chemotherapy for cancer. Those people go through a situation that causes their hair to fall out. My son called for donating his hair to the cancer society.

Madhuri further wrote, ‘We were thrilled with her decision as parents. As per the guidelines, it took them about 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the last step. Today we stand proudly here.

People are appreciating Ryan’s decision a lot. Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan have also praised Ryan for this sensitive step. Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘Very good idea, congratulations.’ Farah Khan wrote, ‘Very sensitive and noble step.’

Talking about Madhuri Dixit’s work, she was last seen in Karan Johar’s film ‘Kalank’. Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.