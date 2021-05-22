Madhuri Dixit to Perform Mujra in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi?





Mumbai: Bollywood actor {and professional} dancer Madhuri Dixit's magnificence, the persona are past creativeness. No matter she does on display screen, be it performing or dancing, it comes out fantastically. Madhuri, who was final seen in Kalank, is making headlines for her reunion with among the finest filmmakers in Bollywood i.e. Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Appears like SLB's Heera Mandi can have Madhuri Dixit performing a mujra. In accordance to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Madhuri Dixit can be part of the dance quantity in Heera Mandi.

A supply was quoted saying, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has nearly locked the forged of his magnum opus collection Heera Mandi that he's planning for Netflix. It's being mounted on a grand scale, on a lavish funds and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi have already been locked to play necessary characters in the present. However other than them, SLB wished to get Madhuri for a good looking mujra that he's planning. That might be one of many largest highlights in the movie."

The supply additional added, "Madhuri has additionally proven her curiosity in the tune. Bhansali feels no one else can convey the grace and dignity to the dance type that Madhuri can. They're in superior talks. It is going to be an eight to ten-day elaborate schedule and Madhuri has been supplied a good-looking sum to give a nod."

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Madhuri Dixit’s mixture was finest seen in Devdas and we are able to’t wait to see their collaboration once more!

