Madhya Pradesh government will spend Rs 23 crore for PM Modi’s four-hour rally, it will take 13 crores to mobilize people

On 15 November, the birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda, Madhya Pradesh will observe Tribal Pride Day. This entire program is to be dedicated to the tribals. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi will also reach Bhopal and address the public meeting. At the same time, Habibganj, the first railway station built by Public Private Partnership, will also be inaugurated.

The Union Cabinet has also decided that the period from November 15 to 22 will be observed as Tribal Pride Week. At the same time, about 2 lakh tribals from all over Madhya Pradesh will reach to hear the speech of Prime Minister Modi at Jambori Maidan in Bhopal. The entire ground is being prepared for the event and is being decorated with tribal arts.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Bhopal for a total of four hours and he will spend one hour and 15 minutes on the stage. Big pandals are being set up here. For the last one week, around 300 workers are engaged in preparations. According to the report of NDTV, the state government is spending Rs 23 crore in this program. Out of this, Rs 13 crore will be spent only for transporting people.

According to the information, Rs 12 crore will be used for transportation, food and accommodation for people. Five domes are being built for people to stay. A total of Rs 9 crore is being spent in making, decorating and promoting them. Explain that 47 assembly seats in the state are reserved for tribals. In 2008, the BJP had won 29 seats. In 2013 this figure increased to 31 but in 2018 again the BJP was reduced to 16.

Talking about the NCRB data, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of crimes against Scheduled Tribes. In the year 2019, this figure was 1922 while in 2018 it was 1868. While the crime figure increased to 2401 in 2020. In two years there has been a 28% increase in such crimes.

Madhya Pradesh government wrote a letter to change the name of Habibganj railway station

The Madhya Pradesh government has written to the Center demanding that Habibganj railway station be renamed after the tribal queen Kamalapati. Earlier, BJP MP Pragya Thakur has also made the same demand.

