Madhya Pradesh muslim man traveling Ajmer with hindu woman Ujjain Bajrang dal Activist taken off train

Relating to this incident in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, GRP Superintendent of Police Nivedita Gupta stated that the youth and the woman are household associates. Each have recognized one another for a few years.

A Muslim youth and a married Hindu woman had been deboarded by Bajrang Dal members from a train going to Ajmer in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Allow us to inform you that each had been traveling collectively. Bajrang Dal alleges {that a} Muslim youth was luring the woman and taking her to Ajmer. The group accused the youth of affection jihad.

Launched after questioning: Bajrang Dal handed over the woman and the youth of Indore to the railway police station of Ujjain. After which the Authorities Railway Police (GRP) interrogated the household associates of each and saved them within the police station until their dad and mom arrived. Nevertheless, he was launched after recording his assertion. In line with the GRP, no criticism was filed towards the members of Bajrang Dal for not receiving any criticism on this matter.

It’s recognized that this incident occurred on January 14. The particular person has been recognized as Asif Sheikh. He owns an digital store. Whereas the woman is a trainer in a personal faculty. A video of this incident can also be going viral on social media. By which three folks, who establish themselves as Bajrang Dal staff, are seen dragging Asif Sheikh out of the coach of the train. Throughout this, the woman can also be seen strolling behind him.

Each household associates: GRP Superintendent of Police Nivedita Gupta knowledgeable that Sheikh and the woman are household associates. Each have recognized one another for a few years. Gupta stated, “After he was delivered to the police station by Bajrang Dal males, who accused him of ‘love jihad’. We recorded his assertion. Though each are adults, in order that they had been let go.”

He additionally knowledgeable that no case has been registered towards the employees of Bajrang Dal. Allow us to inform you that within the video a man can also be seen beating Sheikh. Alternatively, the GRP Superintendent of Police says that “We’re not conscious whether or not the particular person was misbehaved in any means whereas being delivered to the police station. Nor did Asif Sheikh and the woman give this info.