Madhya Pradesh: Scholarship worth Rs 1200 crore for six lakh OBC students stuck, budget shortfall for three years; Not even a student could get scheme money in the current year

Scholarship worth Rs 1200 crore for 6 lakh OBC students is stuck in Madhya Pradesh. Due to budget constraints for three years, students studying in premier institutes are not getting scholarship money. Not only this, not even a single OBC student has been given scholarship in the current financial year.

According to the report of Dainik Bhaskar, from the financial year 2019-20 till now, students have to get a scholarship of about Rs 1600 crore. In this financial year, a scholarship of Rs 419 crore was also provided by the government, but due to this, only the remaining dues from the last two years could be paid. Due to lack of funds, the scholarships of six lakh students of the current financial year, three lakhs of the last financial year and 1.5 lakhs of 2019-20 are on hold.

The officials of the Madhya Pradesh government believe that due to the increase in the fees of different colleges, such a problem has also arisen behind the non-receipt of scholarship. According to the officials of the department, earlier the students studying in engineering college from JEE Mains used to cost about 22 thousand rupees, which has now increased to 40 thousand. Earlier, 50 thousand was given in medical colleges. But after the provision of paying the fees of private colleges also, it has reached to 15 lakhs.

Complaints about OBC students not getting scholarship have also reached the Chief Minister’s Office. This whole matter is also in the eyes of the Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government. But even then the matter has not been resolved. The Secretary of the Backward Classes Department of Madhya Pradesh has also accepted the lack of budget for not getting scholarships to the students. He also said that due to not sending updated data and attendance information by colleges, students are not getting scholarship.

Let us tell you that this scholarship is given to OBC students studying professional courses from other institutions like IIT, IIM, National Law Institute University. For OBC scholarship, only Rs 50 crore is provided by the central government to the state government every year. The rest of the money has to be arranged by the state government itself.

The post Madhya Pradesh: Scholarship worth Rs 1200 crore for six lakh OBC students stuck, budget shortfall for three years; In the current year, even a student could not get the money of the scheme appeared first on Jansatta.

#Madhya #Pradesh #Scholarship #worth #crore #lakh #OBC #students #stuck #budget #shortfall #years #student #scheme #money #current #year