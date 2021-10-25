madhyapradesh CM shivraj singh became traffic constable and cleared jam while giving speech on mobile

Seeing the convoy stuck in traffic, CM Shivraj himself got down from the car. Along with instructing the officials to open the jam, he also kept on giving speeches from mobile.

By-elections are being held for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh. The leaders of both the main parties BJP and Congress are pushing hard to make this seat vacant due to the death of BJP leader Nand Kumar Chauhan. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also jumped into this battle. His amazing style was seen during the campaign in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. While addressing the public meeting from mobile, CM Shivraj became a traffic constable and he himself got the jam opened.

In fact, CM Shivraj Khandwa was going by road to address a public meeting organized in the Lok Sabha constituency. But due to late, he started addressing the public meeting in a virtual way from mobile as soon as he sat in the car. Then his car got stuck in a traffic jam in Punasa, Khandwa.

Seeing his convoy stuck in traffic, CM Shivraj himself got down from the car. During this, he kept on giving speeches from mobile and also instructed the officials to open the jam. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan kept getting down from the vehicle and addressing the gathering on mobile till the jam was completely over.

Virtually addressed the gathering of Khandwa from Mandhata assembly constituency. My dear nephews and nieces, your higher education fees will not be paid by your parents, your maternal uncle Shivraj Singh Chauhan will pay. To help you my sisters, Sambal Yojana has been started again. : CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/FrEWSR8tpV — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) October 25, 2021

While addressing the gathering from mobile, he also apologized to the people for not reaching the public meeting on time and appealed to the BJP candidate to win. Seeing the Chief Minister giving a speech on the road, people passing by also stood on the side of the road. Seeing the huge crowd, the security personnel completely surrounded them.

Let us inform that by-elections are being held for one Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. All the four seats will go to polls on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2. BJP has fielded former district panchayat president Dnyaneshwar Patil from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat while Congress has bet on Rajnarayan Singh. Before the by-elections in the state, the Congress has suffered a tremendous setback. Congress MLA from Barwaha in Khargone, Sachin Birla has joined BJP.