madhyapradesh dsp viral video police officer was seen fighting on road in underwear

After the fight, the DSP on the contrary filed a case against his neighbor. A video of a fight between the DSP and his neighbor has also surfaced.

A video of a DSP has surfaced from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. In which he is seen fighting with his neighbor in underwear itself. Actually the DSP was upset due to the dust coming from the neighbor’s house on his BMW car. In this affair, he first fought with the neighbor and later filed a case against the opposite neighbor.

According to the information received, the house of DSP Vedanta Sharma of Ujjain Lokayukta unit is in Kanadia area of ​​Indore. Sandeep Vij’s house is in their neighbourhood. Sandeep Vij is a retired bank officer. Work was going on in his house for the last few days. Due to which dust was falling on the car and house of DSP Vedant Sharma for the last few days.

Due to this, there was a dispute between the two in the past. During the dispute, DSP Vedant Sharma came out of the house with a towel wrapped in anger and started fighting with the neighbor. They also started beating the neighbor. However, the neighbor also hit the DSP two or four punches during this period. Then Vedant Sharma’s towel was opened. After this, when the DSP went home to take the sticks wrapped in a towel, the neighbor ran away to save himself. Later, when the DSP came with sticks, his neighbor was not visible far and wide. After which he returned to his home.

After this, the angry DSP also lodged a case against his neighbor on the contrary. A video of a fight between the DSP and his neighbor has also surfaced. Kanadiya police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said on Monday that on the complaint of DSP Vedanta Sharma, an FIR was registered against his neighbor Sandeep Vij under IPC sections 294 (abuse), 323 (beating), 506 (criminal intimidation). Has been. However, Kanadiya police station has not received any complaint from Vij against the DSP.