madhyapradesh shivraj minister Narottam Mishra said We have not increased VAT on petrol and diesel prices Former CM kamal nath had increased

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia had also said about the rising prices of petrol and diesel that the government cannot give everything to the citizens for free. The government gets revenue from petroleum products. This leads to government schemes of development.

Narottam Mishra, Home Minister and BJP leader in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivraj government, who is often in the news due to his statements, blamed the previous Congress-led state government for the rising prices of petrol and diesel. At the same time, he said that it was not us but the state government led by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had increased the VAT on petrol and diesel.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit out at the Congress leader for criticizing former CM Kamal Nath’s statement on petrol and diesel by his cabinet colleague Mahendra Singh Sisodia. Narottam Mishra said that Kamal Nath insults the country. They always raise questions on Army, Court and Election Commission. Wherever there is talk of the pride of Madhya Pradesh and India, they will talk like this. This is the nature of Congress.

At the same time, he said about the VAT on petrol and diesel that we have not increased VAT. It was former CM Kamal Nath who increased VAT despite Congress manifesto promising to reduce petrol prices. They should answer why did they increase it?

We have not increased the VAT (on petrol and diesel prices). It was (former CM & Congress leader) Kamal Nath Ji who had increased the VAT despite promising to reduce petrol prices in Congress manifesto. He should answer why he increased it: Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/awrSZntt1e — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

Explain that on Sunday, Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia was asked why the government does not reduce the VAT on it to give relief to the public from the rising prices of petrol and diesel. So he had said that the government cannot give everything to the citizens for free. The government gets revenue from petroleum products. This leads to government schemes of development.

Apart from this, Sisodia had also said that today it cannot be demanded that the price of petrol and diesel should be the same as it was 10 years ago. Even if during this period your salary has increased from 6 thousand rupees to 50 thousand rupees. At the same time, he had said that earlier there was only one motorcycle in our homes which used to stay with the head of the house. Today every person has a car in our homes, due to which the consumption of petrol and diesel is increasing rapidly.

Regarding these statements of Shivraj government minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Kamal Nath said that I am sad that BJP ministers are insulting our citizens by saying that inflation will increase, it is natural. This type of statement is an insult to every citizen, it proves what is the thinking of BJP.