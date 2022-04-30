Madison Avenue shooting now considered homicide





ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night on Madison Avenue. One person was reported shot just before midnight Friday night, in the area of Madison Avenue and Grand Street. Upon arrival, officers found Christopher Bryant, 30, of Albany near the intersection with a gunshot wound.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

