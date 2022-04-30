World

Madison Avenue shooting now considered homicide



ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night on Madison Avenue. One person was reported shot just before midnight Friday night, in the area of Madison Avenue and Grand Street. Upon arrival, officers found Christopher Bryant, 30, of Albany near the intersection with a gunshot wound.

Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department’s Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or on your mobile phone by downloading the free P3 Tip mobile app.

