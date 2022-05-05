Madison Cawthorn claims ‘blackmail’ after opposition group publishes nude video



Rep, Madison Cawthorn, RN.C., responded to the release of a nude video of her, claiming it was part of a “blackmail” campaign to hurt her chances of winning re-election this year.

Preliminary voting has already begun in Catherine’s GOP primary race, where he faces rivals, including Sen. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina.

“A new hit against me has just dropped. A few years ago, in this video, I was crashing with a friend, trying to have fun. We were fooling around, and joking. That’s it,” said Catherine. “I’m not backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won’t win. We will.”

The video was uploaded by American Mucrocars PAC, which runs a website called FireMadison.com. The website described the video as a naked Cawthorn hitting another man on the head with his groin.

Madison Catherine video raising eyebrows at the center of new morality allegations

In a video message posted Wednesday, Catherine addressed a string of recent negative stories run against him. In it, he cites a video in which he says that “there was a stupid locker room conversation between two cousins ​​who grew up like brothers, I was taken long before I was working in Congress.”

Last week, another video came out where a congressman was joking about having sex in a car with his male colleague.

Republican North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who supports Catherine’s primary opponent, was asked for his reaction in the latest video on Thursday.

“Um, of course, yes, I know this, why it’s something known in advance.” When Catherine was asked about her chances of winning her primary contest, Tillis said she was “disappointed for her constituents, and that’s why I’m working to avoid that result.”

