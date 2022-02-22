World

Madison Cawthorn unveils new Republican Party platform, the ‘New Contract with America’

Exclusive: Rep. Madison Cawthorn, RN.C., unveiled a new Republican Party platform designed after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s “Agreement with America” ​​that he hopes conservatives across the country will pledge to legislate if Congress wins the GOP midterm elections.

Cawthorn, 26, published his “New Deal with America” ​​law on Gadget Clock Digital with a video trailer that he would promote on social media to support the “America First” doctrine for the next generation of conservatives.

Representative Madison Catherine speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

(Via Dylan Hollingsworth / Bloomberg Getty Images)

“I think it’s a definite roadmap … to save our country for my generation,” Catherine told Gadget Clock Digital in an exclusive interview. “… I believe that the American people can really come together around this plan because it is one that puts people first.”

The new agreement is a list of conservative aspirations for the United States, including cuts in federal funds, income tax replacements, the abolition of the Department of Education, and the provision that life begins during pregnancy and therefore provide legal protection for fertilized eggs and embryos.

GOP Representative Madison Catherine has launched a campaign to impose a deadline on Congress: ‘Drain the water’

Gingrich, a former speaker of the Republican House, was an architect with a 1994 legislative agenda called the Agreement with the United States, which will take detailed action if Republicans win a majority in Congress. Candidates signed pledges during former President Bill Clinton’s first midterm elections, and the movement is credited with helping Republicans win both the House and the Senate.

Catherine said he had talked to Gingrich about his updated “deal” and that he hoped the former speaker would support his plan. Gingrich was not immediately available for comment.

But in a major departure from the original 1994, this new agreement with the United States was drafted by the youngest member of Congress and he is launching it without the explicit support of the leadership. In a sign of how the campaign has changed, Catherine wants to garner approval from the public, which he hopes will force members of Congress to sign.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich

(Zakaria Abdelkafi / AFP)

“[Gingrich] To really do that we had to rely on the 218 members of Congress, where we have had great success in being able to reach out directly to the people through social media and we have all the other avenues available now, “said Catherine. It’s easier to personally satisfy 30 million Americans than to have 218 members of Congress and then use those 30 million Americans to have their own representatives in these primaries. “

Madison Catherine says efforts are being made to keep her out of the JAN ballot There are 6 jobs ‘Snowball Opportunity in Hell’

In a highly-produced video produced by his campaign team, Catherine marketed his pledge against the Green New Deal, the progressive climate and job plans written by New York Democratic Republic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was 29 years old when he was the youngest member of Cong.

“I think the Green New Deal is much less than a climate plan and much more than a communist manifesto,” Catherine told Gadget Clock Digital. “So this is really revenge for it.”

The new agreement with the United States outlines 10 broad “pillars” for the GOP: government spending, the economy, government reform, healthcare, education, culture and family units, energy and the environment, immigration, technological innovation and defense, and veterans.

AOC, squad under fire because DEMS rejects their ‘deeply problematic’ agenda

The law proposes 52 major policy changes to address those pillars. Cawthorn said he would follow more precise and separate laws that would go into more detail.

Major changes include: a one-third reduction in government spending by 2031; Formulation of a balanced budget amendment; And abolish income tax and find a replacement flat tax or consumption tax by 2026.

The agreement calls for the abolition of the Department of Education, making English the official language of the United States, banning federal funding for critical ethnography, and enforcing school choices at the federal level so that federal dollars allow students to follow the school of their choice, including private religious schools.

Madison Catherine addresses the Virtual Republican Convention on August 26, 2020. (Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Cawthorn’s agreement calls for legislation to impose time limits on members of Congress and federal working people, pays for a study of “decades of failed rule” in city centers, where police are banned from providing sanctuaries to meaningless or undocumented immigrants. Done. .

Other provisions include repealing the 1934 National Firearms Act, which imposes a tax on guns, ending former President Trump’s border with Mexico, breaking the Big Tech monopoly, and demanding that China compensate the United States for the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Cawthorn said the agenda should be a metric by which GOP candidates can be measured.

“You look at every primary in the country right now, everyone is moving with the idea of ​​’America First,'” said Catherine, “but very few people can actually give a definition of it. Formulate policies that can restore our country. “

