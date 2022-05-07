Madison Cawthorn vows to ‘keep fighting’ after series of scandals, leaked videos



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

North Carolina Republican Madison Catherine has said she will “continue to fight” despite the controversy, leaked videos and personal attacks targeting her in recent weeks.

Since Catherine commented on his off-the-cuff interviews about cocaine and orgasm in Washington DC, Catherine has been disciplined by the GOP, set on fire by fellow Republicans, and contains multiple compromising videos. Leaked

A report released Friday states that Catherine has paid দ্বিতীয় 141,000 to her second cousin Stephen Smith for her campaign and work with the Congressional Office since 2020.

“I am ready to continue fighting for you. I wanted you to know the truth directly from me. Don’t lose hope, don’t listen to fake news,” Katherine wrote on her social media page on Saturday.

Madison Catherine claims blackmail after opposition party releases nude video

“The wetlands of Washington should not deter or confuse you from sending a warrior back to Washington. I just started fighting for you.”

The series of pushbacks from North Carolina Republicans began when he abruptly claimed that he had been invited to the organization and had witnessed cocaine use by other congressmen.

In an interview “ Warrior Poet Society In the podcast, Cawthorn described what he called an invitation as “an orgy”, saying he had been sexually solicited by Washington officials. He also claimed to have witnessed hard drug use and what he called “espionage.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has complained to Catherine about the allegations, although Catherine has not backed down.

The deputies were forced to respond after a nude video of her was released. Cawthorn claimed it was part of a “blackmail” campaign that hit his chances of winning re-election this year.

Last week, a different video was seen of a congressman joking about having sex with his male colleague in a car.

Catherine said in his defense that “only fighters are attacked.”

In another social media post, the congressman observed, “If many of my colleagues had grown up with cellphones in their hands, they would not be anywhere near politics.”

Catherine then boasted on Twitter that “she has gained 43,000 followers since the coordinated attack on me and my re-election.

Cawthorn was quoted for having a gun Charlotte Douglas International Airport last month. A TSA The spokesman confirmed that a loaded Stakato 9mm handgun had been identified at Checkpoint D.

This is the second time Cawthorn has been stopped at an airport with a gun. According to the WSOC, in February 2021, security personnel at Asheville Regional Airport found a 9mm handgun in his portable bag.

Paul Best and Ron Blizer of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.