Madison Hubbell, Zach Donohue Win Bronze – Gadget Clock

Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue had a tough act to follow on Monday in the final ice dance event, the free dance, but they were up to the task.

The duo had to beat out fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates to guarantee a podium spot after barely earning the higher score in the rhythm dance. They got it done to earn the bronze.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron earned top placement with a score of 90.83. Close behind were ROC skaters Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (88.85), with Hubbell and Donohue less than two points out.

See the full replay of the free dance competition and more ice dance highlights from the 2022 Winter Olympics below.

Full replay – Free dance takes center stage in ice dance competition

See the full replay from the magical ice dance competition at the Winter Olympics.

Papadakis and Cizeron’s FD that finally wins Olympic gold

French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, four-time world champions and 2018 Olympic silver medalists, won 2022 Olympic gold with this free dance.

Sinitsina, Katsalapov secure silver with this free dance

Russian Olympic Committee’s Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov earned the ice dance silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics with this free dance performance.

Hubbell/Donohue earn Olympic bronze with this free dance

U.S. ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue earned the bronze medal with this free dance performance in what they have promised will be their final Olympic competition. The two used to be a couple off the ice as well.

Chock & Bates finish fourth with extraterrestrial FD

U.S. ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are a couple off the ice as well, finished fourth at the 2022 Winter Olympics after this free dance that depicts the relationship between an extraterrestrial and alien.

Americans Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker’s free dance

The subtle but elegant routine gave the two skaters an 11th place finish in the ice dancing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

READ Also  San Francisco DA Boudin's office 'threatened' investigator multiple times to withhold evidence: transcript

