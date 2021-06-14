Madison LeCroy has new boyfriend after controversial ‘close friendship’ with Alex Rodriguez

Madison LeCroy has new boyfriend after controversial ‘shut friendship’ with Alex Rodriguez



Simply weeks after claims her ‘shut friendship’ prompted the Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez break up, Madison LeCroy has debuted her new relationship.

The 30-year-old star of Southern Allure took to Instagram on Sunday to share a gallery of snaps of herself cuddling and kissing a hunky new boyfriend.

She didn’t identify the new love curiosity however she did point out how she feels in regards to the relationship as she captioned the snap to her 510K followers: ‘Madhappy.’

DailyMail.com has reached out to LeCroy’s reps for touch upon the truth star’s new romance.

New beau: Madison LeCroy took to Instagram on Sunday to share a gallery of snaps of herself cuddling and kissing a hunky new boyfriend

Oh no: This got here simply weeks after claims her ‘shut friendship’ prompted the Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez break up, because the couple are seen collectively in January 2020

The 2 had been having fun with a beloved up journey to Lake Tahoe in California Madison flaunted her belongings in a two-toned bikini whereas they received cozy on the watercraft collectively.

Again in March, Web page Six claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had reportedly break up over his alleged shut friendship with Southern Allure star Madison.

A supply instructed the publication: ‘The Madison LeCroy scandal was the rationale they lastly broke up. There have been already issues, however Jennifer was actually embarrassed by it.’

A month later, Madison revealed she had boyfriend however didn’t establish him. LeCroy was beforehand linked to Kristin Cavallari’s ex Jay Cutler and Southern Allure co-star Austen Kroll, who she spent two years relationship previous to their December 2020 parting.

Cherished up: She didn't identify the new love curiosity however she did point out how she feels in regards to the relationship as she captioned the snap to her 510K followers: 'Madhappy'

Madison claimed in February that she had ‘harmless’ conversations with the sports activities star however that they’d ‘by no means met up’ and solely ‘spoken on the telephone’.

In March, Southern Allure’s Shep Rose claimed that co-star Madison bragged to the forged that she was DMing Rodriguez throughout a forged occasion final July.

Showing on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy present on SiriusXM, Shep, 41, claimed that Madison had confirmed off about her DMs with Rodriguez and was in a position to hold the confession off-air because of ‘signing a non-disclosure settlement (NDA)’.

Candy smooch: The 2 shared a kiss in one of many black and white snaps

Shep claimed that after issues received ‘kinda heated’ between the forged through which Madison determined to brag about her messages with Rodriguez in entrance of the cameras.

He continued: ‘She’s like, “Nicely, I am DMing and with A-Rod, however we will not speak about that. Or they can not air this as a result of I signed an NDA” and that is the primary I heard of it.

‘I used to be like, “Oh my God,” my eyes nearly popped out of my head, however hey, you already know, I feel from what I perceive, he approached her.’

Candy: In April, Madison revealed she had boyfriend however didn’t establish him

Talking additional in regards to the alleged NDA, Shep added: ‘I am undecided how efficient they’re and I am undecided if I signed one in any capability, I might be speaking about it very a lot. For my very own preservation!’

Eagle-eyed followers additionally seen on the time that Rodriguez had allegedly ‘favored’ a number of of Madison’s pictures – solely to not like them.

Later, Madison revealed in an interview with Web page Six she had been in ‘harmless’ communication with Rodriguez however that they’d ‘by no means met up’ and solely ‘spoken on the telephone’. She additionally revealed that she had requested his identify be bleeped out.

‘That is the reality,’ the truth star claimed, clarifying they’d ‘by no means been bodily, by no means had any form of something. Simply an acquaintance.’

Madison additionally insisted that Rodriguez had ‘by no means bodily cheated’ on Jennifer with her and that their telephone calls had been ‘inconsistent’ and ‘random’. The truth star wouldn’t reveal what was mentioned.

‘I’ve tried to be as quiet as doable. I do not need something dangerous for his household, or for mine. We’re positively harmless on this,’ she insisted.

Nevertheless, a supply with information of the state of affairs beforehand instructed DailyMail.com: ‘Alex has by no means met or spoken to Madison or anybody from the present.’

Rodriguez and Lopez break up for good in April after beforehand breaking apart and reconciling amid the controversy.

The actress and singer reunited with her former fiancé Ben Affleck, 48, shortly after ending her engagement, and the 2 have been touring throughout the nation to spend time with one another.