Madonna cryptically teases a ‘new life’ as pop star, 62, shows off her taut waist and ample bust



Queen of reinvention Madonna seems to already be planning her latest makeover.

The pop star, 62, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a pair of selfies, which she captioned: ‘New Life, New York, Re-Invention!’

The cryptic caption accompanied snaps of the Papa Do not Preach songstress in a busty black bra and tiny shorts, exhibiting off her taut waist.

Queen of reinvention: Madonna seems to already be planning her latest makeover as the he pop star, 62, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a pair of selfies

She added a lot of gold bling to the look, sporting a plethora of chains round her neck, that includes medallions, crucifixes and the phrases ‘QUEEN’ and ‘MAMBO’.

She sported a pale wash of make-up, rosy cheeks and a clay pink slick of lipstick, including mascara to her lashes.

She scraped again her darkish locks with a bejeweled band as she gazed sternly down the digital camera lens.

Her put up featured a black coronary heart emoji, as nicely as a pair of eyes and a movie digital camera, hinting at a video challenge.

‘New Life, New York, Re-Invention!’ The cryptic caption accompanied snaps of the Papa Do not Preach songstress in a busty black bra and tiny shorts, exhibiting off her taut waist

On Thursday, the blonde pop star reposted a clip made by Madonna Masquerade as the fan sang ‘shut the f*** up’ after studying a nasty remark from a troll named asmileaway.

The hater had mentioned, ‘Hahahahah u needs to be fearful about ur face lifts not my spelling.’

‘Some Actually Good Recommendation,’ the Grammy winner mentioned in her caption.

She likes it: Madonna’s imposters, Madonna Masquerade mentioned ‘shut the f*** up’ after studying a nasty remark from a troll named asmileaway who shared, ‘Hahahahah u needs to be fearful about ur face lifts not my spelling’

All proper: ‘Some Actually Good Recommendation,’ the 62-year-old Grammy winner mentioned in her caption

It was not made clear whether or not the troll was slamming Madonna or Madonna Masquerade.

Sporting a blue Van Gogh print shirt and a blonde wig, the wannabe icon could possibly be seen mouthing the phrases to ‘Oh my God, simply shut the f*** up!’ as a techno beat blasted.

The clip begins with the Madonna lookalike sporting a brown straw hat and clear cat-eye glasses with fairly make-up and a filter that was so apparent it made her lengthy blonde locks have fuzzy sides as she moved round.

The impersonator was additionally sporting layers of necklaces which included a MAMBO diamond nameplate and a M with a spherical pendant.

Ver shut resemblance between fan and the true factor: The imposter, left, seems a lot just like the Queen of Pop

She seems round and when the remark bubble rolled onto the display the fan appeared down at it then appeared on the display as if she is irritated. That’s when she mouthed that the troll ought to shut it earlier than she put a hand up.

Madonna’s followers liked the put up from the impersonator with fabricio_mazon saying, ‘Hahahahaha! I adore it!’ and karlos_in2021 including 10 crimson coronary heart emojis.

The ex-wife of Sean Penn and Man Ritchie has by no means admitted to getting beauty surgical procedure or procedures.

Now and then: Seen left this month and on the appropriate on the Shanghai Shock occasion at Kensington Roof Gardens in London in 1986

No surgical procedure speak: The ex-wife of Sean Penn and Man Ritchie has by no means admitted to getting beauty surgical procedure or procedures

In 2019 Madge was accused of getting butt implants. Her response was: ‘Desperately In search of No Ones Approval…………..’

That was a play on her 1985 film Desperately In search of Susan.

Madonna added: ‘And Entitled to Free Company Over My Physique Like Everybody Else!! Thanks 2019! It’s Going to Be an incredible Yr!!’

She added hashtags for freedom, respect, no worry and nodiscrimination.’

She does it Her Approach: In 2019 Madge was accused of getting butt implants. Her response was: ‘Desperately In search of No Ones Approval…………..’ That was a play on her 1985 film Desperately In search of Susan. Madonna added: ‘And Entitled to Free Company Over My Physique Like Everybody Else!’

The singer has been busy at dwelling with her adopted 4 children, all of whom had been born in Malawi.

The primary baby she added to her household was her son David Banda, whom she welcomed into her fold in 2006.

Along with the 2 daughters seen in her Instagram movies, she additionally adopted Stella’s twin sister Esther, who has additionally adopted her siblings into learning piano.

The Fortunate Star singer has two organic youngsters of her personal, and she shares her eldest daughter Lourdes, aged 24, with private coach Carlos Leon.

Madonna additionally welcomed her second baby and first son Rocco, aged 20, with her second husband, Ritchie, with whom she was embroiled in a prolonged custody battle till their points had been resolved in 2018.