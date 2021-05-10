Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon wears G-string and shows off back tattoo in raunchy snaps

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has landed a brand new style marketing campaign for Barragán.

Photographs launched on Monday noticed the dancer, 24, channeling her singer mom’s risqué fashion as she posed in a colourful G-string whereas exhibiting off a blue stairway to heaven back tattoo in a resort room.

Squatting in a deadly backless gown – full with a slit on the rear – Lourdes left little to the creativeness in the snap, in which she glanced coyly over one shoulder.

She additionally lay on her entrance on a mattress sporting the identical purple mini gown with black Perspex platform heels.

She wore her jet black mane loosely round her shoulders, pulling it apart to show the colourful, elaborate tattoo for the back shot.

She captioned the snaps ‘rudee’ and ‘U see the outfit biitvch’ [sic].

One other snap noticed Lourdes posing for Workplace Journal.

She had on a blonde and black wig and held up a handbag with one superbly manicured hand.

The budding mannequin has not too long ago posed for Juicy Couture, Stella McCartney and Marc Jacobs.

Final week the style star revealed Timothee Chalamet was her ‘first boyfriend’.

The mannequin – who additionally calls herself Lola – went to the identical college because the Name Me By Your Identify actor, Fiorello H. LaGuardia Excessive Faculty of Music & Artwork and Performing Arts in New York, and has confirmed the pair grew to become romantically concerned throughout their time there.

The catwalk magnificence – who’s now in a relationship with Jonathan Puglia – ​instructed Self-importance Truthful in a uncommon interview of their romance: ‘I respect him loads, we had been slightly merchandise. My first boyfriend.’

The 25-year-old actor beforehand dodged a query about relationship Lourdes whereas chatting to Andy Cohen in 2017 about partying with 62-year-old Queen of Pop Madonna and her eldest little one.

Together with her mother and father: The dancer holds onto a glass of wine as she places her arms round her mom Madonna and father Carlos

He mentioned: ‘That was truly a very enjoyable night time. Properly I do not know in case you keep in mind however Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we had been all dancing collectively. I do not know I often do not discuss these items, however that was an excellent night time.’

When Cohen requested how lengthy he and Lourdes had been relationship, he replied: ‘Subsequent query, I am outta right here.’

Elsewhere in the interview, Lourdes revealed Ansel Elgort, who went to the varsity as nicely, was a ‘horrible DJ’.

Lourdes, whose father is 54-year-old Cuban-American actor Carlos Leon, additionally revealed that she is eager to go to her father’s dwelling nation extra.

On visiting back in 2016, she instructed the publication: ‘I appear to be my grandmother and my members of the family had been all freaking out, grabbing my face. That diaspora engine yanks you back.’

Within the wide-ranging interview, Lourdes additionally spoke about male consideration on Instagram and what her response could be to males who ask her if she is on the social media app.

She mentioned she would inform them: ‘You could collect your self and take into consideration the way in which in which you wish to get to know folks as a result of that is simply not the way you do it.’

Lourdes not too long ago hit back at a person who commented on considered one of her footage: ‘Does you mother know u do not wash ur a**’, to which she replied: ‘Your mom sucks wild d***.’