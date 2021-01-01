Madras High Court gives relief to superstar Vijay in tax evasion case: Rolls Royce gives relief to superstar Vijay in tax evasion case

The High Court has given a big relief to South Indian film superstar Vijay in a tax evasion case for buying a luxury car. Vijay is accused of evading entry tax on Rolls Royce car purchases. Not only that, Vijay had appealed to the court to remove the tax. The actor was fined by a single bench court in this regard. But now the High Court has granted an interim stay on the sentence.

The lawyer said- we are ready to pay the tax

Appearing in court on Vijay’s behalf, former Advocate General Vijay Narayan argued that the actor was willing to pay all taxes on his imported car. The division bench of the high court then stayed the decision of the single bench and said that the actor would have to pay all the remaining tax arrears within a week.

Inquiring South superstar Vijay in a tax evasion case, income tax officials arrived on the set of the film

The actor had earlier been slapped by the court

The lawyer told the court that if the tax department issued a notice, it could be filed within a week. Earlier, a single bench of the Madras High Court had struck down Vijay for non-payment of entry tax on Rolls Royce Ghost car imports. Justice Subramaniam had then said in his judgment that the actors in the film speak of social justice. But in real life, tax exemptions cannot be expected from them.

The remaining 80 per cent tax will be paid in a week

The court had said that actors have to be heroes even in real life. Vijay was fined Rs one lakh by the court and asked to deposit it within two weeks. Petitioner c. Joseph Vijay (Vijay) did not even mention his business in his affidavit. He was also slapped by the court. Vijay challenged the decision of the single bench. Now, as per the order of the divisional bench, Vijay will have to pay the remaining 80 per cent entry tax within a week.

