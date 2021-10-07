Madras High Court on statues: The Madras High Court said that all statues should be removed from public places and kept in Leader Park.

The Madras High Court on Thursday passed a landmark order to the Tamil Nadu government. The court said the government should remove statues of politicians and other celebrities from the streets and public places within three months. A separate leader park was also set up for them. Until then, the statue will not be allowed to be installed in public places, Justice SM Subramaniam said. The High Court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Arakkanam’s counsel M Veeraraghavan.

In the petition, the court has been asked to quash the notice dated August 21, 2014 of the local administration. Ambedkar’s statue was ordered to be removed, which was placed on the road in a village. Justice S.M. Subramaniam said the government has the power to take action to remove encroachments and illegal constructions on public places in compliance with the Tamil Nadu Highways Act, 2001 and other relevant laws / regulations.



‘Officials see Leader Park land’

The court directed the Tamil Nadu Home Secretary to identify and remove such statues in public places, highways, public roads, government land and other places within three months. The High Court said that the authorities should mark the place for Leaders Park as per the need in the state for installation of new statues and transfer of existing statues.